BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Micron Technology (MU) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $32.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.64.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MU. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.92.

MU opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 46.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.5% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 415,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

