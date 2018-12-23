Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) Receives C$5.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.27.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$7.00 to C$4.48 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$6.00 to C$3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$1.91 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$4.16.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

