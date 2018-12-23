BoostCoin (BOST) Trading 29.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, BoostCoin has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. BoostCoin has a market capitalization of $36,837.00 and $0.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoostCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024254 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00033825 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004631 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00033939 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00002371 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00166543 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BoostCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io.

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

