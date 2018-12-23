Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 58.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 36,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

