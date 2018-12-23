Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Boston Private Financial reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.03 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BPFH shares. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth $170,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 17,205.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth $283,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

