Box Inc (BOX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,233,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,843 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of BOX worth $220,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 44,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 24,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $286,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,126.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,680. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.42.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 482.42% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

