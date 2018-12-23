Braemar Shipping Services (BMS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $195.00

Braemar Shipping Services plc (LON:BMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 3634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199 ($2.60).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.15%.

In related news, insider Jürgen Breuer acquired 10,300 shares of Braemar Shipping Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £23,381 ($30,551.42).

Braemar Shipping Services plc provides shipbroking, technical, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore, and insurance industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, clean petroleum products, liquefied petrochemical gas, liquefied natural gas, specialized tankers, and forward freight agreement projects; second-hand purchase and sale, new building, recycling, and valuating; dry bulk chartering; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research and consulting services.

