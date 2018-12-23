Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. 2,054,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,526. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Brandywine Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 488.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $138,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 350.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of September 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also: What is a blue-chip stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply