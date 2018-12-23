Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. 2,054,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,526. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Brandywine Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 488.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $138,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 350.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of September 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.