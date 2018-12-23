Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) traded down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.70. 3,272,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 1,220,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,452,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,882,000 after acquiring an additional 264,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,452,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,882,000 after acquiring an additional 264,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $472,593,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,615,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,890,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,460 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

