Brokerages Anticipate BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) to Post $0.31 EPS

Analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.33. BMC Stock reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.79 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMCH. Wedbush set a $25.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stephens lowered shares of BMC Stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

In other BMC Stock news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $55,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Flitman purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 101.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the second quarter worth $161,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter worth $187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

