Brokerages Anticipate Cray Inc. (CRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) will announce sales of $158.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. Cray posted sales of $166.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cray will report full year sales of $450.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.60 million to $450.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $487.20 million, with estimates ranging from $472.40 million to $502.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cray.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:CRAY opened at $20.66 on Thursday. Cray has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

In related news, VP Brian C. Henry sold 18,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $451,554.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,244.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,890.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,185 shares of company stock worth $1,748,654 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cray by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,810,000 after acquiring an additional 295,955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cray by 27.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,364,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 291,591 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cray by 27.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,176,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 252,410 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Cray by 31.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 727,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 174,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Cray by 103.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 331,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

