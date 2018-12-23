Brokerages Anticipate Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.73). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 410.68% and a negative return on equity of 53.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

EDIT opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.14 and a quick ratio of 13.13.

In other news, insider Vickesh Myer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $193,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $322,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,265,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,455 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $127,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

