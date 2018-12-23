Brokerages Anticipate Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,513,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,800,000 after acquiring an additional 196,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,934,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,814,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after buying an additional 178,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,838,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,829,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,829,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

