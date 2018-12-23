Brokerages Expect Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spartan Motors’ earnings. Spartan Motors posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spartan Motors will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spartan Motors.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on Spartan Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Spartan Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other news, Director Dominic A. Romeo bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $176,390.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Sharman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 89,000 shares of company stock worth $658,380. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAR. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spartan Motors by 474.5% during the third quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 417,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors during the third quarter worth about $5,139,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Spartan Motors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 605,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 299,397 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors during the third quarter worth about $3,083,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in Spartan Motors by 659.1% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 227,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 197,563 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,224. The company has a market cap of $256.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.36. Spartan Motors has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

