Brokerages Expect Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tahoe Resources’ earnings. Tahoe Resources reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tahoe Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tahoe Resources.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tahoe Resources had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tahoe Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tahoe Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE:TAHO opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tahoe Resources has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 644,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 257,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in shares of Tahoe Resources by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 134,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

