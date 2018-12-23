Brokerages Set China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC) Target Price at $13.85

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFC shares. HSBC downgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Nomura downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded China Life Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised China Life Insurance to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 27,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. 936,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,290. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

