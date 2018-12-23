Brokerages Set Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (CMTA) Target Price at $22.67

Shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CMTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Clementia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,933,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 741,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,037,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 155,336 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 492,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTA opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $20.15.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Clementia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Clementia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clementia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.