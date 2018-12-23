Brokerages Set Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Price Target at $28.33

Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

KURA stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital Fund Qualified, acquired 40,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $563,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2,315.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

