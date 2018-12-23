Brokerages Set Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) Target Price at $259.06

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 259.06.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a CHF 245 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 255 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

