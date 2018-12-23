Brokerages Set TIER REIT Inc (TIER) Price Target at $25.33

Shares of TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

TIER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of TIER traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,652. TIER REIT has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.89.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. TIER REIT had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TIER REIT will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. TIER REIT’s payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIER. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 1,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,545,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 961.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 614,811 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIER REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,767,000 after purchasing an additional 400,548 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 370,087 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

