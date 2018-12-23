Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (X) Target Price at $41.12

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.65.

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities restated an “average” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Longbow Research cut their price target on United States Steel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,944,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,859,635. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.88.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 10.31%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kevin Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,241.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 54,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,748,567 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 3,190,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,234,000 after buying an additional 1,740,105 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,491,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,580,000 after buying an additional 1,172,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,829,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,480,000 after buying an additional 654,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,092,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after buying an additional 585,678 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

