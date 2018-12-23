Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Position Reduced by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Brooks Automation worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,130,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,887,000 after acquiring an additional 423,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,953,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,429,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,898,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,932,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 8,048.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,802,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,132,000 after buying an additional 1,780,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,741,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,822,000 after buying an additional 263,030 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 20,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $640,374.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $32,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,216.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,892 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,790 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRKS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

BRKS stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

