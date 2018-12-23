Brunswick Co. (BC) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,873,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after buying an additional 1,315,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,227 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 1,754.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 425,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402,671 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 16,876.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,877,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $18,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, Director Ralph C. Stayer bought 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.22 per share, for a total transaction of $169,538.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,327.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 5,446 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $364,609.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brunswick from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/brunswick-co-bc-shares-bought-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.