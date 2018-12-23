Btb Reit (BTB) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Btb Reit (TSE:BTB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Btb Reit has a fifty-two week low of C$4.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.93.

Btb Reit (TSE:BTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$23.10 million for the quarter.

Btb Reit Company Profile

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate trust. The Trust owns approximately 72 commercial, office and industrial properties in primary and secondary markets. The Trust operates through four segments, which include office, commercial, industrial and general purpose properties.

