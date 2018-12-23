BTIG Research Lowers Darden Restaurants (DRI) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday. BTIG Research currently has $103.80 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Darden Restaurants from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.87.

Shares of DRI opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.17. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $82.38 and a 12 month high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 8.12%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total value of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,619,795.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $6,025,829.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 204.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 82,677 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $727,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,687,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,521,879,000 after acquiring an additional 673,563 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 679,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,537,000 after acquiring an additional 32,021 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 273,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,417,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

