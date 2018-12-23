Budbo Hits 1-Day Volume of $145.00 (BUBO)

Budbo (CURRENCY:BUBO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Budbo has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Budbo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Budbo has a market cap of $0.00 and $145.00 worth of Budbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.02660381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00151783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00193216 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025101 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025164 BTC.

Budbo was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Budbo’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Budbo is /r/Budbo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Budbo’s official Twitter account is @budboapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Budbo’s official message board is medium.com/budbo. The official website for Budbo is budbo.io.

Budbo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Budbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Budbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Budbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

