Busey Trust CO Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Busey Trust CO boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.9% of Busey Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 57,176 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,933,000 after buying an additional 353,212 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 962,667.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 500,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 500,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 681,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after buying an additional 67,151 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morningstar set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

