Cadence Minerals (KDNC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Cadence Minerals PLC (LON:KDNC) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 1,554,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 14,580,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

About Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC)

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. It is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Minerals plc and changed its name to Cadence Minerals Plc in March 2017. Cadence Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

