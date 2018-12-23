Calix Inc (CALX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Calix posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.25 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 5.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CALX. Cowen upgraded Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,107 shares of company stock worth $116,871 in the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CALX traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. 347,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,847. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

