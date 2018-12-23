Canadian National Railway to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Desjardins dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.09. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNI. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.59 and a 1 year high of $91.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3477 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 35.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $4,354,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 35.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 101,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 278,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

