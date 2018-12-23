Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “$13.00” Price Target for Viewray (VRAY)

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VRAY. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Viewray has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $518.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Viewray had a negative net margin of 105.09% and a negative return on equity of 105.63%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viewray will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 60,000 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shahriar Matin acquired 25,000 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $161,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viewray by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Viewray by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 16,471,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,702 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viewray by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 86,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Viewray during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

