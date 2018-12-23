CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CMO opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $611.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.31. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMO. ValuEngine downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Robert R. Spears, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 447,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Bernard acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,079.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $474,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

