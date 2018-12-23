Captrust Financial Advisors Has $239,000 Position in Steris PLC (STE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Steris were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Steris from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Steris in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Steris from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $102.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.63. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $121.67.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.14 million. Steris had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other Steris news, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,111,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,740,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Captrust Financial Advisors Has $239,000 Position in Steris PLC (STE)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/captrust-financial-advisors-has-239000-position-in-steris-plc-ste.html.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.