Carindale Property Trust (CDP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.18

Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.
ASX:CDP opened at A$7.35 ($5.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.83.
Carindale Property Trust Company Profile
Carindale Property Trust (ASX Code: CDP) was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in 1996.The Trust's sole investment is a 50% interest in Westfield Carindale, one of Brisbane's largest regional shopping centre at approximately 115,000 square metres.Westfield Carindale currently generates annual sales of $700.6 million through its two department stores, two discount department stores, three supermarkets and over 290 specialty retailers.
