Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,268 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,401,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,064,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $817,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,256 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

