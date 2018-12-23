Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Hillenbrand worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth about $134,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 44.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HI stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

