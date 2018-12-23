Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 33.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 111,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $74.89 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.78%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 4,053 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.02 per share, with a total value of $300,003.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure.

