Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.79 Million

Analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) to report sales of $24.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.70 million and the highest is $26.75 million. Catchmark Timber Trust reported sales of $22.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $99.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.60 million to $101.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $106.99 million, with estimates ranging from $105.52 million to $109.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.98. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 90.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other Catchmark Timber Trust news, Director Henry G. Zigtema bought 5,000 shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,514 shares in the company, valued at $147,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,731 shares of company stock worth $242,036. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 960,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Catchmark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $362.31 million, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.82%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in over 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

