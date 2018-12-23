Cazcoin (CAZ) Price Hits $0.0042

Cazcoin (CURRENCY:CAZ) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Cazcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Cazcoin has a market capitalization of $162,155.00 and approximately $321.00 worth of Cazcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cazcoin has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.02677023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00152627 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00193454 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025150 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Cazcoin Coin Profile

Cazcoin’s total supply is 46,122,275 coins and its circulating supply is 38,669,435 coins. Cazcoin’s official website is cazcoin.io. The Reddit community for Cazcoin is /r/CAZCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cazcoin’s official Twitter account is @cazproject.

Cazcoin Coin Trading

Cazcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cazcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cazcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cazcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

