Ceconomy (CEC1) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Independent Research set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, equinet set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ceconomy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.38 ($5.09).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €3.56 ($4.14) on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 1 year high of €29.50 ($34.30).

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

