Cedar Hill Associates LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Cedar Hill Associates LLC lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.1% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.5% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 20,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $204.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $195.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.62 per share, with a total value of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $160.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.17 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

