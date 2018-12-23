CEDEX Coin (CEDEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

CEDEX Coin (CURRENCY:CEDEX) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One CEDEX Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEDEX Coin has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar. CEDEX Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $5,100.00 worth of CEDEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.02670598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00150282 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00190865 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025248 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025290 BTC.

About CEDEX Coin

CEDEX Coin’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. CEDEX Coin’s total supply is 80,525,599 tokens. CEDEX Coin’s official website is cedex.com. CEDEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @Cedex56082561 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CEDEX Coin is medium.com/@cedex.community.

Buying and Selling CEDEX Coin

CEDEX Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEDEX Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEDEX Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEDEX Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

