Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Trading Down 13.1%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) fell 13.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 3,614,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,150,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.19.

The firm has a market cap of $39.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.60.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.88% and a negative net margin of 1,296.96%. Research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2,633.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,220,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,273 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5,357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 640,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 629,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,047,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 421,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 421,700 shares during the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

