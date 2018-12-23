Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) CEO Peter Hoetzinger Buys 5,497 Shares

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) CEO Peter Hoetzinger purchased 5,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $37,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,379.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.07 million, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Century Casinos had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,328,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 341,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 137,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Century Casinos from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

