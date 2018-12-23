Cerner Co. (CERN) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $48,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,956,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,817,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 191,922.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,920,000 after buying an additional 15,035,201 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,104,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,078,000 after buying an additional 141,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,435,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,392,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,123,000 after buying an additional 850,122 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $25,208,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,327,629.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,876,700. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $73.43.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

