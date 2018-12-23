Chaparral Energy (CHAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production. It focuses on deposits of Stack, Meramec and Osage, Oswego, and Woodford located in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Chaparral Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. “

CHAP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of CHAP stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Chaparral Energy has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. Analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds bought 4,030 shares of Chaparral Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,609.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHAP. Strategic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $119,295,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $64,395,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $24,658,000. Venor Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $23,360,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter valued at about $17,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

