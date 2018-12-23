Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of CSH.UN stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,021. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$14.43 and a 1-year high of C$16.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSH.UN. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated, open-ended trust. The Company indirectly owns, manages and operates a range of seniors housing communities from independent living through assisted living to long term care. Its segments include Canadian Retirement Operations and Canadian Long Term Care Operations.

