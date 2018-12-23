Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Stake Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 172.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 41.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $820.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 4.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.68%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 136 hotels totaling 18,616 rooms/suites, comprised of 41 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,117 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,499 rooms/suites.

