Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chembio Diagnostics news, Director John Gary Potthoff bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $161,355.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Passas bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $241,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 50.2% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 194,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or monitor diseases. It offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. The company also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

