Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) CEO Robert D. Lawler Acquires 100,000 Shares

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) CEO Robert D. Lawler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,154,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,219.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CHK opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.72 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 target price on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) CEO Robert D. Lawler Acquires 100,000 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/chesapeake-energy-co-chk-ceo-robert-d-lawler-acquires-100000-shares.html.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.